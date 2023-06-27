TPD identifies man arrested in triple shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have identified the man arrested in a triple shooting June 23.

Tony Williams, 53, has been arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of gambling.

The Topeka Police Dept. says officers responded to two shootings June 23. Two victims were found just before 5:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of SW Gage Blvd. One more was discovered nearly 30 minutes later in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. All three were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition.

TPD later the same day said the suspect, now identified as Williams, was in custody and would be arrested after clearing medical treatment.

