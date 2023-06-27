Topeka Metro to use $7.3 million from FTA for new buses

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro says some incoming federal funding will help it get some new buses.

The agency is receiving $7.3 million from the Federal Transit Administration.

“I’m happy to say that the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority will receive $7,305,526 of FTA Low-No program funding to buy eleven (11) battery-electric buses, battery-electric microtransit and paratransit vans, and charging equipment to replace older vehicles that have exceeded their useful life,” Bob Nugent, Topeka Metro general manager, said. “The project will reduce emissions and maintenance costs while improving service and reliability for Topeka-area riders.”

The funding is part of a nearly $1.7 billion effort to get low emission buses on the road. 130 projects in 46 states and territories are included in the distribution, paying for approximately 1,700 new buses. It’s the second package funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, totaling $3.3 billion dollars so far.

“Every day, over 60,000 buses in communities of all sizes take millions of Americans to work, school, and everywhere else they need to go,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “Today’s announcement means more clean buses, less pollution, more jobs in manufacturing and maintenance, and better commutes for families across the country.”

