Topeka Metro receives funding for battery-electric buses, vans and equipment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro received funding from the Federal Transit Administration to put toward battery-electric buses, vans and charging equipment.

Topeka Metro said in a press release that the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced the grant awards for Fiscal Year 2023 Low and No Emission Vehicle (Low-No) and Grants for Bus and Bus Facilities (Bus) programs. Combined, the Fiscal Year 2023 Low-No and Bus grants will provide nearly $1.7 billion in competitive funding for 130 projects in 46 states and territories, resulting in approximately 1,700 new buses on the nation’s streets.

Topeka Metro said the funds will be used to purchase battery-electric buses, microtransit and paratransit vans, and charging equipment to replace older vehicles that have exceeded their useful life.

“I’m happy to say that the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority will receive $7,305,526 of FTA Low-No program funding to buy eleven (11) battery-electric buses, battery-electric microtransit and paratransit vans, and charging equipment to replace older vehicles that have exceeded their useful life,” said Bob Nugent, Topeka Metro general manager. “The project will reduce emissions and maintenance costs while improving service and reliability for Topeka-area riders.”

