Topeka Metro receives funding for battery-electric buses, vans and equipment

Topeka Metro received funding from the Federal Transit Administration to put toward...
Topeka Metro received funding from the Federal Transit Administration to put toward battery-electric buses, vans and charging equipment.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro received funding from the Federal Transit Administration to put toward battery-electric buses, vans and charging equipment.

Topeka Metro said in a press release that the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced the grant awards for Fiscal Year 2023 Low and No Emission Vehicle (Low-No) and Grants for Bus and Bus Facilities (Bus) programs. Combined, the Fiscal Year 2023 Low-No and Bus grants will provide nearly $1.7 billion in competitive funding for 130 projects in 46 states and territories, resulting in approximately 1,700 new buses on the nation’s streets.

Topeka Metro said the funds will be used to purchase battery-electric buses, microtransit and paratransit vans, and charging equipment to replace older vehicles that have exceeded their useful life.

“I’m happy to say that the Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority will receive $7,305,526 of FTA Low-No program funding to buy eleven (11) battery-electric buses, battery-electric microtransit and paratransit vans, and charging equipment to replace older vehicles that have exceeded their useful life,” said Bob Nugent, Topeka Metro general manager.  “The project will reduce emissions and maintenance costs while improving service and reliability for Topeka-area riders.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teenage girl pronounced dead after pickup rolls in Southwest Kansas field
FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes causes rollover crash leaving one in hospital
Thatcher
A missing nonverbal man with Down syndrome found safe
Shooting scene
TPD identifies man arrested in triple shooting
FILE
Traffic clears on Tuttle Creek Blvd. following rollover crash

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Deputy Chief Wywadis
Retired TPD Deputy Chief Wywadis passes away following 32 years of service
FILE
Woman hospitalized after hit by shrapnel when man shoots at raccoon
Basile Risher
One arrested following month-long investigation into Topeka burglary