Topeka man stands accused of 10 counts of possession of child porn

Kevin Crum
Kevin Crum(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Topeka stands accused of 10 counts of possession of child pornography following his afternoon arrest.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to 13 NEWS that its Fugitive Warrant Unit arrested Kevin L. Crum, 38, of Topeka, was arrested around 2:35 p.m. on Monday, June 26. He is suspected of the sexual exploitation of a child.

Crum was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the sexual exploitation of a child - possession of media of a child under the age of 18. He was booked on a $10,000 bond which has since been posted.

While the Sheriff’s Office arrested Crum, officials said the lead agency on the case is the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The Kansas Courts public access portal lists 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a child brought against Crum. While the charges were filed on June 15, the offense date is listed as Aug. 2022.

As of Tuesday, Crum no longer remains behind bars.

13 NEWS has reached out to the KBI for further detail and continues to await a response.

