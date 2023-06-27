Tickets for Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany sell out in 15 minutes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first Kansas City Chiefs game in Germany will be played in front of a full house, one that sold out within 15 minutes to be exact.

Sports Illustrated reports that some fans were welcomed by more than a 1 million person queue ahead of them on Ticketmaster for the sale that began at 5 a.m. locally.

Official resale for the big event on Nov. 5 in Frankfurt, Germany begins on July 12 on Ticketmaster, but some were already available for resale on other ticket-selling apps less than 24 hours following the sellout.

StubHub had resales starting at $418 per ticket.

The capacity at Deutsche Bank Park is 51,500.

The third regular-season international game in Chiefs’ franchise history will be against former Chief Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins.

Kansas City has won both of its previous international games: against the Detroit Lions at London’s Wembley Stadium in November 2015, and the other against divisional foe the Los Angeles Chargers at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca in November 2019.

