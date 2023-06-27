Spirit of Kansas returns with cars, crafts, fireworks - and plenty of blues!

July 4th activities at Lake Shawnee include the annual car show and all-day Blues Festival
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Spirit of Kansas festival is about to light up Lake Shawnee.

The fireworks are the finale to the July 4th fun, but a whole day of fun leads up to it.

Suki Blakely with the Topeka Blues Society and Ed White, who organizes the car show, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their events.

The annual Car Show will take place at Tinman Circle. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the show starting at 9 a.m. All makes and models are welcome. Ed says awards will be given at 3 p.m. Entry fee is $20, with Helping Hands Humane Society designated as this year’s beneficiary.

The Blues Festival will be held behind Reynolds Lodge. It kicks off with the National Anthem at 10:30 a.m. followed by a performance by Spirit Dancer, Dennis Rogers.

Suki says the concert acts begin at 11:15 a.m. and continue right up to 10 p.m. fireworks time. She says she tries to plan a variety of acts so there’s something for everyone, along with groups that don’t normally perform in Topeka.

Craft and food vendors also will be set up throughout the day.

See the full Spirit of Kansas and Blues Festival schedule here.

