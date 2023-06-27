Sex offender allegedly used drone to spy on neighbor

A man allegedly used a drone to spy on a Rhode Island woman inside her home. (Credit: WJAR via CNN Newsource)
By WJAR Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) - A Rhode Island woman is speaking out after a drone was allegedly caught peering inside her home last week.

Stephanie Merola said she was getting ready to take a shower on Wednesday when she briefly went to check something in her home office. While in there, she heard a sound she thought was coming from her pool.

Merola followed the sound and realized that it was not the pool but a drone.

“And I saw it hovering over my bathroom window,” she said.

Merola said the gadget took off when she started yelling at it, and it eventually crashed into the hedges.

It fell to the ground and she dunked it in water, disabling it.

“I don’t know what would have happened. Like, what could still be going on if I didn’t catch it?” she said.

A Cranston Police Department investigation and independent work by Merola herself linked the drone back to Christopher Jones, Merola’s neighbor and a convicted sex offender.

Jones admitted to police that he was flying the drone and was charged with a felony count of video voyeurism.

According to a police report, officers recovered a SIM card used to record video and photos.

Merola says she was unsettled to learn about Jones’s past and expressed concern for her neighborhood and her daughter.

“That’s all that kept going through my head is just him possibly peeking at my daughter playing, getting dressed, her in the bath. That’s all that’s just been going through my mind. I just feel like, you know, once you’re a sex offender, you should always have to register as a sex offender. That’s not something that goes away,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes causes rollover crash leaving one in hospital
FILE
Teenage girl pronounced dead after pickup rolls in Southwest Kansas field
FILE
Traffic clears on Tuttle Creek Blvd. following rollover crash
Thatcher
A missing nonverbal man with Down syndrome found safe
A Topeka man is in police custody after deputies discover methamphetamine in his possession...
Topeka man booked on drug charges following traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Court date postponed for Trump valet Walt Nauta in classified documents case
FILE
Littering leads to arrest of North Carolina man when stolen gun found
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush hunting brigade runs to his position in the...
UN report finds Russia tortured, executed civilians in Ukraine; Kyiv also abused detainees
David Moncla
Kansas High Court affirms sentence legal for man convicted of 1995 murder
FILE - The Hotel Topeka was appraised at $3 million and purchased for $7.6 million.
City hunts for asset manager to oversee Hotel Topeka operations