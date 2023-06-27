Robotic System helps Topeka Dental Office give dental implants within minutes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A Topeka dentist is introducing Kansas to a new way of getting a dental implant.

Doctor Adam Marina, owner of Aspen Dental has a new tool to get you in and out of the dentist chair more quickly.

“We have the Neocis robot called YOMI. It’s basically a dental implant robot. It allows us to do guided surgery without the need for surgical guides themselves,” said Marina.

There are less than 200 robots like this one in the world. Marina has the first in Kansas.

“We get kind of left out in the Midwest and I feel like here, because we have this robot now, we’re bringing people the best kind of care that they wouldn’t have been able to achieve normally without having to travel five or six hours”.

Marina says the robot cuts surgery times from one to two hours - to one to two minutes, with better outcomes.

“Most dentists, whenever they’re doing implant surgery, they have to make a large incision. They have to peel the tissue back to be able to visualize exactly where that implant needs to go. I don’t need to do that. I actually can look on the computer or see where the most ideal location, where the implant’s gonna go,” he explained.

“Whenever I’m planning this and I’m putting the implant inside the computer exactly where I want it to go for the patient, the robot’s able to put it in that location so I don’t have to worry about it going off, you know, one way or another, or just kind of having to eyeball it. It gives us an accuracy that’s unparalleled to any kind of human.”

Marina says so far, the feedback from patients have made the investment worth it.

“Most people leave here and after the numbness wears off, it’s zero to one pain out of 10. Um, almost no pain at all. And I mean, they’re blown away by how fast it is. Most people can come in before work in the morning and be at work on time. They don’t even have to schedule their day around this because it’s so fashion fast and efficient”

Marina currently uses the robot at his Topeka practice, he plans to add a robot to his Manhattan and Lawrence locations within the next six months. The cost for the implant is the same with or without the robot.

Aspen Dental in Topeka is located at 1730 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

