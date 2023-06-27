Retired TPD Deputy Chief Wywadis passes away following 32 years of service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials around the Capital City are mourning the loss of retired TPD Deputy Chief Wywadis after his passing.

The Topeka Police Department announced on Tuesday morning, June 27, that retired Deputy Chief Walt Wywadis has passed away.

Officials noted that his three decades of public service had a large impact on many at the department and within the community.

TPD offered its condolences to the family.

Officials have not released a cause of death.

