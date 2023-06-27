Report: Free contraception may help curb unplanned pregnancies

FILE: Women were 40% more likely to take various forms of contraception if they were offered...
FILE: Women were 40% more likely to take various forms of contraception if they were offered without charge, a study said.(outcast104 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Providing free birth control to uninsured women may help reduce unplanned pregnancies and abortions.

According to a report published by the National Bureau of Economics, women were 40% more likely to take various forms of contraception if they were offered without charge.

Researchers also said many of these women were practicing more effective methods of preventing pregnancies.

The end result is that the chances of unplanned pregnancies could drop by around 30%.

The findings were based on roughly 1,600 uninsured women who were making visits to a Title X-funded health facility.

There has been a surge in contraception demand in the U.S. following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes causes rollover crash leaving one in hospital
FILE
Teenage girl pronounced dead after pickup rolls in Southwest Kansas field
FILE
Traffic clears on Tuttle Creek Blvd. following rollover crash
Thatcher
A missing nonverbal man with Down syndrome found safe
A Topeka man is in police custody after deputies discover methamphetamine in his possession...
Topeka man booked on drug charges following traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Court date postponed for Trump valet Walt Nauta in classified documents case
FILE
Littering leads to arrest of North Carolina man when stolen gun found
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush hunting brigade runs to his position in the...
UN report finds Russia tortured, executed civilians in Ukraine; Kyiv also abused detainees
David Moncla
Kansas High Court affirms sentence legal for man convicted of 1995 murder
FILE - The Hotel Topeka was appraised at $3 million and purchased for $7.6 million.
City hunts for asset manager to oversee Hotel Topeka operations