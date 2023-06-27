Riley Co. Law Board approves $26.9 million RCPD 2024 budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Law Board has approved next year’s Riley Co. Police Dept. budget.

Accounting for $256,633 carried over from 2023, RCPD says the $26.9 million budget is a 6.5 percent increase from the previous year. Most of that comes from a 6.5 percent cost of living adjustment to employee salaries, totaling around $1.2 million.

“We want to compensate our employees fairly,” RCPD Director Brian Peete said. “The Salary Survey is an objective path to this goal. Continuing to implement the Salary Survey and providing our employees with a reasonable COLA represents an investment into public safety for Riley County for years to come.”

The final budget cut out over $1.4 million for community-focused enhancements and training programs included in the proposal given last week. That discussion was tabled after the Law Board asked RCPD to cut the total they were asking for.

“We recognize the level of services our local taxpayers have come to expect and deserve from RCPD,” Peete said. “Manhattan and Riley County continue to attract businesses and residents because it is a safe place to live. We will continue to provide efficient, effective, and fair services to our community.”

RCPD is mostly funded through property tax, representing 15.48 percent of county taxes and 18.89 percent of city taxes.

Approved 2024 Budget:

Base Adjustments - $58,746

6.5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) to employee salaries - $1,199,891

Continued Salary Survey implementation - $626,963

Total increase over 2023 budget - $1,885,600

2024 Approved Budget - $26,937,092 (7.52% increase)

Carryover from 2023 budget – ($256,633)

2024 Approved Budget Realized Cost - $26,680,459 (6.50% increase)

