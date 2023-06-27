Riley Co. Law Board approves $26.9 million RCPD 2024 budget

Riley County Law Enforcement Center
Riley County Law Enforcement Center(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Law Board has approved next year’s Riley Co. Police Dept. budget.

Accounting for $256,633 carried over from 2023, RCPD says the $26.9 million budget is a 6.5 percent increase from the previous year. Most of that comes from a 6.5 percent cost of living adjustment to employee salaries, totaling around $1.2 million.

“We want to compensate our employees fairly,” RCPD Director Brian Peete said. “The Salary Survey is an objective path to this goal. Continuing to implement the Salary Survey and providing our employees with a reasonable COLA represents an investment into public safety for Riley County for years to come.”

The final budget cut out over $1.4 million for community-focused enhancements and training programs included in the proposal given last week. That discussion was tabled after the Law Board asked RCPD to cut the total they were asking for.

“We recognize the level of services our local taxpayers have come to expect and deserve from RCPD,” Peete said. “Manhattan and Riley County continue to attract businesses and residents because it is a safe place to live. We will continue to provide efficient, effective, and fair services to our community.”

RCPD is mostly funded through property tax, representing 15.48 percent of county taxes and 18.89 percent of city taxes.

Approved 2024 Budget:

  • Base Adjustments - $58,746
  • 6.5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) to employee salaries - $1,199,891
  • Continued Salary Survey implementation - $626,963
  • Total increase over 2023 budget - $1,885,600
  • 2024 Approved Budget - $26,937,092 (7.52% increase)
  • Carryover from 2023 budget – ($256,633)
  • 2024 Approved Budget Realized Cost - $26,680,459 (6.50% increase)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes causes rollover crash leaving one in hospital
According to TPD officials, Allison Brese, 28, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County...
Topeka woman arrested after burglary of residence in NE Topeka
FILE
Teenage girl pronounced dead after pickup rolls in Southwest Kansas field
Jackson County Sheriff's Office says fake call reported in Holton Kan. temporarily shut down...
Swatting call in Holton temporarily shuts down road
Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officials announced El Dorado Correctional Facility...
Inmate found deceased in cell at El Dorado Correctional Facility

Latest News

KAB Jeremy Goodwin June 5
Lindsay Freeman, with Kansas Gas Service, will chair the United Way’s 2023-24 campaign.
United Way Kaw Valley names 2023-24 campaign chair
Experts looked at people’s sick or dying plants, diagnosing the cause of their conditions, and...
Plant experts offer diagnoses, advice at sick plant clinic
The ACLU of Kansas says the bill is too vague and rife with constitutional issues.
Civil rights groups push back against senate bill 180