One arrested following month-long investigation into Topeka burglary
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after an investigation into a Topeka burglary that lasted more than a month led officials to arrest him.
The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on May 22, officials were called to the 1100 block of SW Mission Ave. with reports of a burglary.
Throughout the course of the investigation, officials said the suspect was identified as Basile J. Risher, 41, of Topeka.
Officials noted that Risher was not found until Monday, June 26, when he was immediately arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Burglary
- Theft
- Criminal damage to property
- Driving while license suspended
As of Tuesday, Risher remains behind bars with no bond listed.
