One arrested following month-long investigation into Topeka burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after an investigation into a Topeka burglary that lasted more than a month led officials to arrest him.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on May 22, officials were called to the 1100 block of SW Mission Ave. with reports of a burglary.

Throughout the course of the investigation, officials said the suspect was identified as Basile J. Risher, 41, of Topeka.

Officials noted that Risher was not found until Monday, June 26, when he was immediately arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Burglary

Theft

Criminal damage to property

Driving while license suspended

As of Tuesday, Risher remains behind bars with no bond listed.

