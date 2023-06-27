Officials set to unveil Toddler Town exhibit at Kansas Children’s Discovery Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are set to unveil a new exhibit at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to help toddlers on their path to learning how to take their first steps.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center says that on Thursday, June 29, it will open its newly built outdoor Toddler Town. The new and permanent exhibit is an important part of the museum’s work to get children back into the outdoors.

Officials noted that the exhibit has been sponsored by the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation with help from Vaughn Pediatric Dentistry and Security Benefit.

The Discovery Center said Toddler Town is a miniature person of its larger outdoor space. It includes two playhouses, a music garden, a bike trail with balance bikes and multiple features to encourage climbing, moving, reaching and grasping. The area is meant to meet the needs of toddlers learning how to take their first steps.

