Officer joins force 40 years after grandfather killed on duty

A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty...
A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty death.(Springboro Ohio Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - A fallen police officer’s grandson is carrying on his legacy 40 years after he was killed in the line of duty.

WHIO reports that Officer William Johnson was fatally struck by a drunken driver on State Route 73 on June 27, 1983.

On Tuesday, the Springboro Police Department shared that William Johnson’s grandson William “Billy” Johnson was sworn in as a Springboro police officer this year.

“This tragic story took a remarkable turn this year,” the department said. “He will carry his grandfather’s legacy at the same agency for which William Johnson made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teenage girl pronounced dead after pickup rolls in Southwest Kansas field
FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes causes rollover crash leaving one in hospital
Shooting scene
TPD identifies man arrested in triple shooting
Thatcher
A missing nonverbal man with Down syndrome found safe
Friends and family celebrated the life of volunteer fireman Jeff Coulson on Friday June 23.
Loved ones & community celebrate the life of Clay County fireman

Latest News

Doctor Adam Marina, owner of Aspen Dental has a new tool to get you in and out of the dentist...
Robotic System helps Topeka Dental Office give dental implants within minutes
The Marriott Marquis, left, and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, center, stand above The...
Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago, other parts of US
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Missouri.
Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Missouri
Chipotle to open new location in Southeast Topeka
Chipotle to open new location in Southeast Topeka