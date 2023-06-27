Nurses at Ascension Via Christi hit the picket line

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nurses lined the street outside Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph on Tuesday for a one-day strike.

The nurses union and Ascension Via Christi management have been holding negotiations over a contract, but nurses say their key issues haven’t been heard. They say short-staffing and understaffing lead to them caring for more patients and that makes it harder to care for them properly. Other issues of concern include delays in providing medication, answering questions and patients waiting longer in the emergency room.

Nurses and the union also say more staff would help address the workplace violence that they see because more people would be able to respond and de-escalate situations. They point to the recent violent crimes involving the reported rape of three patients at St. Francis as a reason these concerns need addressing.

“We just want Ascension to know that our demands are legit demands. We want patient safety; we want ratios; we want our nurses to be safe. We want our patients to be safe. We got into nursing to take care of patients, and we want to take care of patients every day the correct way,” said Lisa Watson, R.N., a Medical ICU Nurse at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis for 17 years. “What they’re doing now is forcing us every single day not to take care of our patients the way we want to.”

The strike started this morning and is set to run from 4-8 Tuesday evening. The nurses also plan to hold a “Back to Work” rally around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Those gathered Tuesday aren’t flinching on their demands.

“As nurses, we really really know that safe staffing is a huge priority, and it’s not a priority of management, and that’s why we’re outside the hospital today,” said Katie Best, R.N., a pediatric unit nurse at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

She said the staffing situation doesn’t help patients.

“When we are short-staffed and understaffed chronically like we have been, everybody’s tensions are higher,” she said. “If it takes me longer to get patients’ pain medicine. It takes me longer to get people food or to the bathroom or (to) answer questions, tensions are higher.”

By not having the people, one nurse picketing Tuesday said it puts them “in crisis mode.”

These nurses find it more difficult to make the hospital a safe place to work and care for patients. They say they’ve been kicked and bitten.

“The amount of violence has increased, especially since COVID,” said Carol Samsel, R.N., a nurse at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph.

Samsel has worked for about 40 years at St. Joe.

She said, “I didn’t ever think that I would be doing this, but we need change, and our patients and community deserve this.”

Through blares and chants, the call for change is a message Watson said she wants the hospital to hear.

“They’re forgetting the meat and potatoes. The staffing, the workplace violence; with all of the issues that we’ve had lately in the hospital, those are the most important to us.”

Nurses said taking these steps will also help with the future of nursing.

Samsel said, “We really need to work on retaining nurses. It’s moral distress when you have to take care of so many patients every day and be short-staffed. You go home feeling like you haven’t done a good job and you haven’t given the quality care you want to, so people get defeated, and they quit.”

While the nurses plan to walk back into the hospital Wednesday morning to resume their work, Ascension Via Christi said nurses who participated in the strike won’t be allowed to work until Saturday, July 1.

Watson said, “Ascension locking us out was definitely retaliation, but locking out nursing is locking out your community. I am part of the community, and they’re locking us out of the hospital. We’re still going to try to work tomorrow. We’re going to show us. It’s going to be business as usual. Hopefully, they will do the right thing and let nurses work.”

The full statement for Ascension Via Christi in response to the strike said:

While as a ministry of the Catholic Church we affirm the right of our associates to organize, we are disappointed that National Nurses United made the decision to proceed with a strike, especially given the hardship this presents for our associates and their families, and the concern this action may cause our patients and their loved ones. Patient safety is our top priority, and Ascension Via Christi remains open and well prepared to continue to provide patient-centered, holistic care during this unfortunate strike. We have a comprehensive plan in place to ensure there is no disruption in service for those who are entrusted to our care. Ascension Via Christi is following national best practice for implementing a strike contingency plan that is compliant with The Joint Commission, OSHA, and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. In order to fulfill our commitment to uninterrupted quality care for our patients, we have contracted with a staffing agency that specializes in work stoppage events and has provided us with a full complement of highly skilled and credentialed registered nurses. Regardless of the planned duration of this disappointing strike, we are contractually required to commit to a minimum of four days of work for any registered nursing staff replaced, starting from the first day of the strike. Ascension Via Christi registered nurses who choose to work today are not being replaced and may work their regularly scheduled shifts during the contractual replacement period. Any registered nurse who chooses not to work today will be temporarily replaced and can return to their scheduled shifts beginning the morning of July 1, 2023, as soon as our replacement agency contractual obligation is fulfilled. This decision is guided by our commitment to safe, high-quality, compassionate care for our patients, and our fidelity to the virtue of justice and the appropriate stewardship of resources. Notwithstanding this disheartening strike, we will continue to negotiate in good faith to come to a mutually beneficial agreement on an initial contract that respects the human dignity and rights of all. We look forward to returning the focus to resolving issues at the bargaining table and reaching agreement on a fair and reasonable collective bargaining agreement for our registered nurses.

