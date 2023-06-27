New Clean & Safe Task Force aims to keep downtown Topeka attractive

A new group wants to be proactive in keeping downtown Topeka a safe and clean place to live, work and play
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new effort aims to be proactive in keeping downtown Topeka a clean and safe place to visit.

Seth Wagoner with Aim Strategies is the inaugural chair of the Clean and Safe Task Force. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to share what the group is doing and their goals.

Wagoner said the task force is bringing together business leaders, residents, Topeka Police, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and economic groups, like Downtown Topeka, Inc. and the Greater Topeka Partnership. Their strategizing ways to make sure all areas of downtown - not just S. Kansas Ave. - are cleaned up. They also hope to quickly address any vandalism and other issues, and find ways to prevent it.

He said they’ve already had initial discussions with law enforcement about accessing private security cameras to address any criminal activity. In addition, staff from AIM Strategies and its businesses will be involved in cleanup activities. The first is Wednesday, June 28 and will target alleys.

Wagoner invites other businesses and individuals to get involved in the effort. You can reach him at seth.wagoner@aimstrategiesllc.com or reach out to Downtown Topeka, Inc.

