Motorcycle driver seriously injured after thrown from bike in Central Kan.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver was seriously injured after a rear-end collision with a semi-truck threw him off his bike in Central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:05 a.m. on Monday, June 26, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 56 and 11th Rd. in Rice Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1980 Suzuki GS850L motorcycle driven by Christopher L. Detmer, 66, of Lyons, had been headed west on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2018 International semi-truck driven by Gerald T. Aguilera, 61, of Chase, had been in front of Detmer and slowing to make a turn.

KHP noted that Detmer hit the back of the semi-truck and was thrown from his bike before both landed in the north ditch.

Officials said Detmer was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, Aguilera and his passenger both escaped the crash without injury. Both were also wearing their seatbelts.

