Machinists Union strongly recommends members accept new Spirit AeroSystems contract

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Local Lodge 839 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) is strongly recommending the ratification of a new agreement for machinists at Spirit AeroSystems. Southern Territory General Vice President Rickey Wallace and IAM Southern Territory Chief of Staff Craig Martin released a statement to the 6,000 members at Spirit on Tuesday

“IAM District 70 and IAM Local 839 fall under the jurisdiction and direction of the Southern Territory. Since the rejection of the contract last week, we have been directly involved in the negotiations and meetings between our union and Spirit AeroSystems. The IAM Local 839 negotiating committee has worked diligently throughout the weekend to address our membership’s concerns.

“The parties have reached a tentative agreement with the unanimous support of the entire Local 839 bargaining committee. This agreement addresses our members’ concerns with substantial wage increases, maintaining the CORE healthcare plan benefits that the membership insisted on, and includes no mandatory overtime.

“This contract is an industry-leading agreement that should make our members extremely proud. The committee listened to our membership and has done an excellent job addressing our members’ needs. We fully support this proposal and are proud to recommend its acceptance during the membership vote this Thursday, June 29.”

Spirit AeroSystems announced on Tuesday that the contents of the new four-year contract proposal were unanimously agreed to by the bargaining committee. The aerospace manufacturer said the new proposed contract is a result of negotiations that began this past Saturday between the company and IAM officials, mediated by the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

“We listened closely and worked hard in our talks over the last several days to further understand and address the priorities of our IAM-represented employees,” said Tom Gentile, President and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems. “We believe this new offer is fair and competitive and recognizes the contributions of our employees covered under this proposed agreement, enabling our ability to meet the growing needs of our customers and deliver value for our investors.”

Highlights of the new contract terms include:

Exact same core healthcare plan. Healthcare for employees will be 100 percent unchanged from the comprehensive coverage they currently have.

No mandatory weekend overtime.

Sign on bonus of $3,000 cash.

Increased Pay: Total wage increase of 9.5 percent in year one, a guaranteed increase of 23.5 percent over the life of the contract, and annual bonuses and Cost of Living Allowance on top.

Among the workers on strike this week is Scott Yeubanks, a second-shift Spirt employee who started striking since it started last weekend. He joined Local 839 when he started at Spirit three years ago. He’s maintaining hope that a fair contract will be offered.

“We’re optimistic,” he said. “We’re going to wait to see (what) this new contract’s going to bring. Hopefully it’s a go.”

Adam Cumley has only been with Spirit for four months but he’s hoping to make a career with the company. Though he doesn’t yet have a family, he said not having to work mandatory overtime hours is a major benefit.

“Everybody wants to spend time with their family, not spend all of their time at work, wasting away their life, letting their kids grow up without their mom or dad,” Cumley said. “We want to have families, we want to be with our family, we don’t want to work every weekend.”

With a vote on the new proposal scheduled for Thursday, the workers on strike hope the best offer can be reached and that they’re able to get back to work.

“I’m out here doing my part, trying to get this done and over with, make sure we’ve got a good offer and get back to work,” Cumley said.

