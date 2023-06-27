Lola-palooza heads to Emporia with carnival to benefit local cats

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lola-palooza is set to grace Downtown Emporia with a carnival fit for all ages to benefit the local feline population.

The Street Cats Club, an Emporia-based nonprofit, says it will host its inaugural Lola-palooza in July. The downtown street party will support the Lola Love Fund to prevent stray cats and hoarding situations with free spay and neuter services for low-income cat owners.

Club officials noted that the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at the corner of 9th Ave. and Commercial St.

“When we launched the Lola Love Fund in March, we knew it would serve a huge need in the community,” said Ryann Brooks, a member of the Street Cats Club Board of Directors. “What we didn’t expect was how quickly we would use the initial donation used to establish the fund. Emporia is lucky to have other options for low-cost spay/neuter services, like the Buck Fund, but the Lola Love Fund was created for people who cannot afford those options.”

The Club indicated that Brooks came up with the idea during a fundraising committee meeting to help more families. She made her vision of a downtown carnival full of games, music and food come to life.

“We’ve already got some incredible support from the community for the event, with a number of vendors signed up for the event,” said Street Cats Club founder Victoria Partridge. “We are still looking for more sponsors and we have a number of sponsor levels. We’re also grateful to Emporia Main Street for helping us put this event together.”

According to the Club, the Lola Love Fund honors Lola Walker, founder of Purralot Kitty Rescue, Inc. She has worked in the cat rescue field most of her life and has personally saved the lives of more than 800 felines.

