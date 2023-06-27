Littering leads to arrest of North Carolina man when stolen gun found

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A lit cigarette thrown out the window of a car on K-99 led to the arrest of one North Carolina man after it was found he was allegedly in possession of a stolen gun while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, officials were called to the area of southbound K-99 Highway and Wells Creek Rd. with reports of a reckless driver.

Officials said the vehicle was located and a traffic stop was started when the driver was seen crossing the fog and center divided line more than once. Officials also saw the passenger throw a lit cigarette out the window.

During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office said the driver was detained under suspicion of driving under the influence, however, he was later released with a 0.69% BAC.

Officials also noted that the passenger, later identified as Caleb Johnson, 25, of North Carolina, was found to be in possession of a loaded gun from the Kansas City area. Both then consented to a search of the vehicle.

During the search, the Sheriff’s Office said it found 13 pills used to treat opioid addiction as well as 5 narcotic pills which have yet to be identified. Gas station knives and a machete were also found during the search but were not seized.

The Sheriff’s Office said Johnson was arrested and booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on:

Littering

Theft of a firearm

Possession of a firearm while under the influence

Possession of a firearm while addicted to a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance

As of Tuesday, Johnson has since bonded out of custody.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.