KC diesel service and repair shop settles with EPA for alleged engine tampering

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A diesel service and auto repair shop in Kansas City has entered into a settlement with the EPA after it was accused of tampering with the engines of 96 vehicles.

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced that KC Performance Diesel LLC out of Kansas City, Kan. has settled with it after alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act. The company was accused of tampering with car engines to render emissions controls inoperative and failure to permit access to inspect and copy records.

“The installation of defeat devices or any illegal tampering of auto emissions controls is both a violation of federal law and a significant contributor of air pollution,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7′s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division. “The federal government is serious about holding accountable individuals and companies who profit from these unlawful actions and protecting communities, particularly those that are already overburdened by pollution from harmful emissions.”

The settlement documents allege that the Kansas City company sold or installed “defeat devices” on about 96 vehicles and refused to grant the EPA access to these records as part of a compliance evaluation.

As part of the settlement, the EPA said the company has agreed to destroy its stash of defeat devices and to certify it will not sell or install these devices or components in the future.

The Agency noted that tampering of car engines - including installation of aftermarket defeat devices meant to bypass the manufacturer emissions controls - releases higher amounts of nitrogen oxide and particulate matter into the air. Both of these contribute to serious public health issues in the U.S.

The EPA said tampering with emissions controls defeats federal, state and local efforts to implement air quality standards to protect public health.

Already, the EPA said it considers the Kansas City area to have high levels of air pollution, including higher-than-average levels of diesel particulate matter.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.