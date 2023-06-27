K-State Assistant Professor receives research award to study architected plates

K-State said Raj Kumar Pal, an assistant professor in the Alan Levin Department of Mechanical...
K-State said Raj Kumar Pal, an assistant professor in the Alan Levin Department of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering at K-State, has received a $500,000 National Science Foundation Early Career Development Program award, known as a CAREER award, to study the vibration response of architected plates for novel wave phenomena.(Kansas State University)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University assistant professor received a research award to study the vibration response of architected plates for novel wave phenomena.

K-State said Raj Kumar Pal, an assistant professor in the Alan Levin Department of Mechanical and Nuclear Engineering at K-State, has received a $500,000 National Science Foundation Early Career Development Program award, known as a CAREER award, to study the vibration response of architected plates for novel wave phenomena.

According to K-State, the five-year project, “CAREER: Guiding and Confining Nonlinear Elastic Waves in Moiré Metastructures,” will examine how these plates - called metastructures - can exhibit unique physical properties, such as negative density and stiffness, defect immune transport, and wave confinement in small regions.

“This project will examine the possibility of achieving compact traveling waves called solitons by engineering the nonlinear interactions between two architected plates,” Pal said. “It will utilize recent theoretical advances from our students, including Adib Rahman, Tamanna Akter Jui and Sean Perkins. We will use 3D printing to fabricate these plates and conduct state-of-the-art experiments using high-speed imaging and laser Doppler vibrometry.”

The findings from this study could lead to the next generation of wave-based signal processing devices for applications in mobile phones and structural health monitoring.

The study could also lead to novel concepts for preventing vibration damage in large flexible structures, such as wind turbines. Vibrations due to strong winds, including tornadoes, are the major cause of damage to wind turbines, which are extremely expensive to repair. The proposed architected materials could replace or complement currently used composite materials.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teenage girl pronounced dead after pickup rolls in Southwest Kansas field
FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes causes rollover crash leaving one in hospital
Shooting scene
TPD identifies man arrested in triple shooting
Thatcher
A missing nonverbal man with Down syndrome found safe
Friends and family celebrated the life of volunteer fireman Jeff Coulson on Friday June 23.
Loved ones & community celebrate the life of Clay County fireman

Latest News

Seth Wagoner of Aim Strategies is chairperson of the downtown Topeka Clean and Safe Task Force.
New Clean & Safe Task Force aims to keep downtown Topeka attractive
Seth Wagoner of Aim Strategies is chairperson of the downtown Topeka Clean and Safe Task Force.
New Clean & Safe Task Force aims to keep downtown Topeka attractive
Kansas Judicial Branch officials said District Judge Steven Montgomery will retire after...
District Judge in 6th Judicial District to retire after serving 17 years
DCF says the building, located at 500 SW Van Buren, underwent $900,000 worth of work.
DCF cuts ribbon on $900K renovations