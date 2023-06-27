Juvenile injured after ride on trunk of Topeka woman’s car ends with fall

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A minor was injured after two had attempted to ride on the trunk of a Topeka woman’s car and fell off near Highway 24.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:20 p.m. on Monday, June 26, emergency crews were called to the area of Allen Rd. and Highway 24 in Jefferson Co. with reports of an incident involving a vehicle and children.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Amanda Brooks, 34, of Topeka, had been headed south on Allen Rd. as two juvenile passengers had been riding on top of the trunk.

KHP noted that both children fell off the trunk as Brooks had traveled down the road.

Officials said one child was treated for suspected minor injuries, however, no other information about either juvenile has been made available.

KHP also indicated that Brooks was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

