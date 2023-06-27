Inmate declared dead at Shawnee County Adult Detention Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County Adult Detention Center inmate was declared deceased at Stormont Vail Medical Center.

Shawnee County Department of Corrections said Inmate Eric Dwayne Perkins passed away at the Stormont Vail Medical Center as a result of a suicide attempt on Saturday, June 24. He was discovered at approximately 7:20 p.m. Monday evening. The death is under investigation by the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Shawnee County Department of Corrections said Perkins, 34, was being held on multiple felony charges including First Degree Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault of LEO, and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm. He was booked on Oct. 5, 2022. While in custody, he gained additional charges related to the introduction of contraband and fighting. He was also being held for another jurisdiction. His total bond amount was $1,525,000.00.

According to Shawnee County Department of Corrections, on the evening of June 24 at about 4:50 p.m., a medical emergency was called in inmate Perkins’ module within the Adult Detention Center. He was found unresponsive, in apparent medical distress from a suicide attempt. Security and nursing staff began medical intervention efforts until emergency services arrived at about 4:57 p.m. Emergency personnel administered lifesaving efforts, and transported Perkins to Stormont Vail for advanced lifesaving interventions at about 5:13 p.m. Inmate Perkins was declared deceased at Stormont Vail, still in legal custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Kansas law requires any unexplained death while in custody of a jail to be investigated by the KBI. Shawnee County Department of Corrections will also conduct an administrative investigation for internal operational management purposes.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.