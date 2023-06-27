Inmate declared dead at Shawnee County Adult Detention Center

Shawnee County Department of Corrections said Inmate Eric Dwayne Perkins passed away at the...
Shawnee County Department of Corrections said Inmate Eric Dwayne Perkins passed away at the Stormont Vail Medical Center as a result of a suicide attempt on Saturday, June 24.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County Adult Detention Center inmate was declared deceased at Stormont Vail Medical Center.

Shawnee County Department of Corrections said Inmate Eric Dwayne Perkins passed away at the Stormont Vail Medical Center as a result of a suicide attempt on Saturday, June 24. He was discovered at approximately 7:20 p.m. Monday evening. The death is under investigation by the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Shawnee County Department of Corrections said Perkins, 34, was being held on multiple felony charges including First Degree Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault of LEO, and Criminal Discharge of a Firearm. He was booked on Oct. 5, 2022. While in custody, he gained additional charges related to the introduction of contraband and fighting. He was also being held for another jurisdiction. His total bond amount was $1,525,000.00.

According to Shawnee County Department of Corrections, on the evening of June 24 at about 4:50 p.m., a medical emergency was called in inmate Perkins’ module within the Adult Detention Center. He was found unresponsive, in apparent medical distress from a suicide attempt. Security and nursing staff began medical intervention efforts until emergency services arrived at about 4:57 p.m. Emergency personnel administered lifesaving efforts, and transported Perkins to Stormont Vail for advanced lifesaving interventions at about 5:13 p.m. Inmate Perkins was declared deceased at Stormont Vail, still in legal custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Kansas law requires any unexplained death while in custody of a jail to be investigated by the KBI. Shawnee County Department of Corrections will also conduct an administrative investigation for internal operational management purposes.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teenage girl pronounced dead after pickup rolls in Southwest Kansas field
FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes causes rollover crash leaving one in hospital
Thatcher
A missing nonverbal man with Down syndrome found safe
Shooting scene
TPD identifies man arrested in triple shooting
FILE
Traffic clears on Tuttle Creek Blvd. following rollover crash

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Deputy Chief Wywadis
Retired TPD Deputy Chief Wywadis passes away following 32 years of service
FILE
Woman hospitalized after hit by shrapnel when man shoots at raccoon
Basile Risher
One arrested following month-long investigation into Topeka burglary
KDHE said the Community Health Promotion program announced the recipients of this year’s...
KDHE announces recipients of Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Community Grant