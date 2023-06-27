Important to be safe out on the water for the upcoming holiday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With the 4th of July coming up it is important how to be safe while out on the water.

Summertime means boat season for many but it’s important to remember to be prepared and make sure people have all the tools you may need in an emergency.

“One of the first things we like to tell people always has a plan before you go out, let somebody know where you’re going, tell them what time you’re going to plan on returning so if you don’t return at that time they obviously know something will be going on. Make sure your boat is equipped with all the safety equipment, including properly fitting life jackets for everybody on board, preferably worn by everyone,” said Wyatt Cooper, park ranger at Tuttle Creek Corp of Engineers.

Boat issues are a common occurrence out on the water.

“Non-emergency situation like your boat stalled out and it won’t work try to flag down another boater maybe they can fix your boat for you or give you a quick tow that’s probably the quickest way the other options would be to call the Wildcat Marnia and they have a tow boat that can come out and then if they can’t the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks or us the core of engineers will be able to assist,” said Cooper.

The Corps of Engineers cite 178 water-related fatalities last year on projects around the country.

“From 2018 to 2022, 20 percent of those fatalities were alcohol-related and a staggering 90 percent of those fatalities the victims were not wearing their life jackets so some simple water safety practices like always wearing your life jacket, do not mix with alcohol and boating those could have probably prevented a lot of those fatalities,” said Cooper.

If anything strange occurs while out on the water don’t hesitate to reach out for help.

“If you see something say something that kind of is a good rule of thumb if you see something going on really dangerous call 911 and they will get the proper authorities out there or you can call Riley County or Pott County or Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and they will take care of the situation from there,” said Cooper.

Tuttle Creek officials are giving beach towels to adults that they see wearing a life jacket in appreciation of being safe.

