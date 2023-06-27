High-speed chase leads to Mo. man’s arrest after found to be intoxicated

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A high-speed chase that led officials down Highway 50 in Chase Co. also led them to find the driver may have been intoxicated and was in possession of drugs.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office says that around 8:10 p.m. on Monday, June 26, deputies attempted to pull a driver over after he was clocked going 80 mph in a 45 mph zone on Highway 50 near mile marker 327.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver, later identified as Richard Herrington, 64, of Kansas City, Mo., refused to pull over and sped up even more in an attempt to outrun officials.

Officials said a chase was started as the vehicle flew west on Highway 50 to CP Rd. where it doubled back on county roads to end up on eastbound Highway 50. Herrington finally stopped the vehicle near mile marker 336 on Highway 50 where he was arrested.

After the arrest, officials learned that Herrington may have been under the influence and was in possession of illegal drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office said Herrington was booked into the Chase Co. Jail on:

Felony flee and elude

Driving under the influence

Transporting an open container

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Various traffic violations

As of Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office noted that formal charges remain pending through the Chase Co. Attorney’s Office.

