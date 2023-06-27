Helping Hands prepares pet owners for 4th of July

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society discounts microchips for pets to $15 leading into the 4th of July.

Helping Hands has seen a boost in lost animals brought to the shelter around the holiday because of the fireworks and firecrackers. Helping Hands says it can put extra stress on animals leading them to run away and lose their way back home.

“We are having a pre-4th of July microchip special to try to get as many local pets microchipped, just in case they get lost for the 4th of July,” said Emi Griess, communications coordinator of Helping Hands. “Normally, microchips are $40 each in our admissions department but they are only going to be $15 each from now through July 3.”

Helping Hands also says to update your microchip information to ensure that they would be able to contact the owners of the lost dogs and bring the pups back home.

You can schedule a microchip appointment by calling (785)-233-7325 or visit the Helping Hands website for more information.

