Fork in the Road: Ann’s Diner in Lyndon attracts customers from across area

LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re looking for a change of pace from those chain restaurants that seem to be everywhere these days, you might want to try a drive down Highway 75 to Lyndon, where you can get a good, home-cooked meal at Ann’s Diner.

You can find Ann’s Diner at 1304 Topeka Avenue, about 30 miles south of Topeka in Lyndon. The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and is closed Sundays and Mondays.

I stopped by Ann’s Diner on a recent Friday, and the place was hopping over the lunch hour.

Several customers, including Vern Wirka, of Manhattan, told me it was their first time to eat at Ann’s Diner, as they were visiting lakes in the Osage County area.

They said they like to eat at home-owned cafes throughout the state of Kansas, and Ann’s Diner certainly fit the bill.

“We travel with our camping club -- an Airstream club -- and we get a chance to visit smaller communities around Kansas, especially,” Wirka said. “Usually, we ask the locals, ‘Where do you eat?’ and that’s a pretty good clue.

“And a place like Ann’s Diner is typical, in that -- especially locally owned -- they’re really interested in pleasing their customers. So it’s usually a good indication that that’s the place to stop and have some good food and meet some people, too, that we haven’t had a chance yet to meet and visit with.”

Other patrons said they were regulars, and that they were glad Lyndon has a place like Ann’s Diner ... which reopened in May after being closed four months for remodeling.

“It is local,” said customer Heather Schuh, of Lyndon. “You don’t have to travel 20 miles to go get some food and the people are polite to one another -- more like you’re coming to your aunt’s house.”

It’s the food and the service that keep people coming back for more, however.

“The food’s good,” Schuh said, “and the people -- they go above and beyond to make sure that you are comfortable and that you are able to enjoy your meal as well as the environment around it.”

Ann’s Diner was closed around four months earlier in the year for updating and remodeling. The restaurant reopened in May and customers have found their way back to the eatery.

Teresa Lane, who owns Ann’s Diner with her husband Bruce, says she wants customers to feel at home when they come to the restaurant.

“We serve comfort food,” Lane said. “We have chicken-fried steaks, Phillys, cheeseburgers, our homemade chicken strips. It’s all about comfort -- family.”

Customers come from throughout the area to eat at Ann’s Diner, Lane said.

“We get some from Topeka, Burlington, Ottawa, here in town,” she said, “and all the surrounding towns.”

When Lane says Ann’s Diner is all about family, she means it.

“I have several of my sons that work here,” Lane said. “My niece works here. Everybody that works here is like family. That’s how we treat them and that’s how we treat our customers.”

Lane says she is at the restaurant nearly every hour it is open.

That is, unless she’s at one of her son’s baseball games.

You can find daily specials by visiting Ann’s Diner of Lyndon on Facebook.

