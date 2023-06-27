Fiesta plans traditional entertainment, new addition of pickleball

Fiesta Topeka is July 18-22, with events leading up to the big party and an inaugural pickleball tournament the following weekend
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 90th annual Fiesta Topeka is three weeks away.

This year is combining old traditions with some new fun.

Ray Ortega with the entertainment committee and Mike Chico, who is organizing the first Fiesta Pickleball Tournament, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the special events.

Ortega said the entertainment slate begins with the Mini-Jamaica at 5 p.m. July 8 at Evergy Plaza. It continues with entertainment at the coronation ball, leading up to the Fiesta Topeka itself from July 18 to 22 at the Our Lady of Guadalupe grounds. He said the goal is share the wide range of Latin entertainment with the entire community.

Chico said pickleball is a fast-growing sport and he’s proud Fiesta can bring a tournament to Topeka. It will take place July 29-30 at Hughes Park, 725 SW Orleans. You can find details and register at fiestatopeka.com.

Find the full schedule for Fiesta Topeka here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teenage girl pronounced dead after pickup rolls in Southwest Kansas field
FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes causes rollover crash leaving one in hospital
Shooting scene
TPD identifies man arrested in triple shooting
Thatcher
A missing nonverbal man with Down syndrome found safe
Friends and family celebrated the life of volunteer fireman Jeff Coulson on Friday June 23.
Loved ones & community celebrate the life of Clay County fireman

Latest News

The first aerial refueling happened 100 years ago today.
Air Force Commemorates 100 years of air-to-air refueling
Tuttle Creek officials are giving beach towels to adults that they see wearing a life jacket in...
Important to be safe out on the water for the upcoming holiday
Ed White and Suki Blakely share details of the Spirit of Kansas car show and blues festival.
Spirit of Kansas returns with cars, crafts, fireworks - and plenty of blues!
Ed White and Suki Blakely share details of the Spirit of Kansas car show and blues festival.
Spirit of Kansas returns with cars, crafts, fireworks - and plenty of blues!