Fiesta plans traditional entertainment, new addition of pickleball

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 90th annual Fiesta Topeka is three weeks away.

This year is combining old traditions with some new fun.

Ray Ortega with the entertainment committee and Mike Chico, who is organizing the first Fiesta Pickleball Tournament, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the special events.

Ortega said the entertainment slate begins with the Mini-Jamaica at 5 p.m. July 8 at Evergy Plaza. It continues with entertainment at the coronation ball, leading up to the Fiesta Topeka itself from July 18 to 22 at the Our Lady of Guadalupe grounds. He said the goal is share the wide range of Latin entertainment with the entire community.

Chico said pickleball is a fast-growing sport and he’s proud Fiesta can bring a tournament to Topeka. It will take place July 29-30 at Hughes Park, 725 SW Orleans. You can find details and register at fiestatopeka.com.

Find the full schedule for Fiesta Topeka here.

