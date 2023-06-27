Eudora taps new City Manager following nationwide search

Eudora, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Eudora has tapped the current Interim City Manager as the new City Manager following a nationwide search.

The City of Eudora announced on Tuesday, June 27, that the City Commission has chosen Kevyn Gero, the current Interim City Manager, as the next City Manager. Gero was chosen following an extensive national recruitment through Raftelis.

“After an extensive search and careful consideration, Kevyn truly stood out among the rest due to her genuine passion for public service. I am confident that she will bring about positive change and make a lasting impact on our beloved city,” said Mayor Tim Reazin.

Officials noted that Gero served as Assistant City Manager before she was dubbed Interim City Manager. She has a background in local government with a proven track record of success. She has shown exceptional management skills and a passion for public service.

The City indicated that Gero earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Oklahoma and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Kansas. She is also a SHRM Certified Professional.

According to officials, the decision follows a national search that totaled 64 applicants. Finalists participated in a multi-part interview process.

“I want to thank the city commission for providing me with this opportunity,” said Gero. “I am excited about the chance to continue collaborating and working closely with the talented and dedicated staff. Together we will embrace the opportunities that lie ahead and make a lasting impact on the lives and people in this community.”

Officials noted that Gero started her new role on Monday, June 26.

