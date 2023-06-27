Details released into crash that hospitalized one, closed Manhattan intersection

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. have detailed a crash that left a busy intersection shut down to traffic for hours and sent one person to the hospital.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, June 26, officials were called to the area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and McCall Rd. with reports of a 3-vehicle accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a U.S. Postal Service vehicle driven by Tima Kufahl, 51, of Manhattan, had been headed north on Tuttle Creek Blvd. when it was hit by a vehicle attempting to turn right off McCall Rd.

RCPD noted that the impact caused the mail car to flip and hit a third vehicle.

Officials said Kufahl was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with unknown injuries. The driver of the car that hit Kufahl was also given a citation.

