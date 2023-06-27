DCF cuts ribbon on $900K renovations

DCF says the building, located at 500 SW Van Buren, underwent $900,000 worth of work.
DCF says the building, located at 500 SW Van Buren, underwent $900,000 worth of work.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department for Children and Families showed off renovations at its Topeka Service Center.

DCF says the building, located at 500 SW Van Buren, underwent $900,000 worth of work. DCF Secretary Laura Howard says a larger lobby, redesigned interview rooms, and enhanced conference rooms all contribute to making the Service Center a more comfortable and private space for guests.

“Very, very much needed,” Howard said. “It really enhances privacy, enhances comfort for our staff and our customers, and really makes it much easier to work with our community partners and others who just care about the people we serve.”

DCF says the Topeka Service Center sees an average of 760 visitors every month and employs over 270 people.

