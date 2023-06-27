Crews respond to mattress fire near downtown Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a mattress blaze early Tuesday just west of downtown.

The fire was reported around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at a single-story residence at 518 S.W. 7th.

Crews quickly brought the blaze under control.

A large fan was placed in the front doorway to ventilate the house of smoke.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

