City hunts for asset manager to oversee Hotel Topeka operations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is now on the hunt for an asset manager to oversee the operations of the newly acquired Hotel Topeka.

The City of Topeka announced on Tuesday, June 27, that it will now take steps to find conference hotel industry experts to help it decide how to re-develop the freshly acquired Hotel Topeka at City Center.

“Our research tells us that successful hotel properties, particularly ones owned by public entities, even on a temporary basis, contract with hotel experts to assist them with strategic and operational decisions regarding their hotel properties,” said Acting City Manager Richard Nienstedt.

Officials noted that it released two requests for proposals connected to Hotel Topeka. The first seeks to contract with an asset manager to oversee the hotel and any future operator while the second looks to find a vendor to evaluate existing facilities and systems.

“These are the first steps by the city to help us understand the current status of the hotel, and help us find a company to manage the asset. Purchasing the hotel allowed the city to take the future of the hotel into our own hands, in order to ensure we’ll have a successful hotel and convention center for many years to come,” said Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla.

Officials expect to rely on the guidance of the asset manager to find an appropriate brand and select a private operator.

Meanwhile, Hotel Topeka remains in receivership. This means the court has to approve the sale of the building to the City. This case is set to be heard in late July.

