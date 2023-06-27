Bridge replacement to close Havensville Rd. in Pottawatomie County

POTTOWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A bridge replacement will close Havensville Rd. in Pottawatomie County.

Pottawatomie County Administration said in a press release that work will begin on Wednesday, July 5, to replace a bridge on Havensville Rd. located three-quarters of a mile east of Onaga Rd., between Sunflower Rd. and Trails End Rd. Havensville Rd. will be closed at the project location. A detour will not be marked.

Pottawatomie County Administration said the new bridge will be a reinforced concrete haunch slab bridge with a 28-foot roadway width.

According to Pottawatomie County Administration, the project will replace the bridge that is over 90 years old. The 2021 Biennial Bridge inspection of this bridge indicated accelerated deterioration of the bridge substructure. Repairs to the substructure would cost more than the replacement of the bridge.

Pottawatomie County Administration said they applied for the 2022 Spring KDOT Cost Share program and this bridge was selected for funding in the amount of $455,000. Pottawatomie will fund the balance of the construction cost.

Pottawatomie County Administration said L&M Contractors, Inc., of Great Bend, Kan., is the contractor for this $827,631.00 project.

Staff with the Pottawatomie County Administration indicated the project is expected to be completed before the end of the year, weather permitting.

Pottawatomie County Administration noted Havensville Rd. is still down to one lane due to an accident in April that damaged a different bridge located one mile east of Onaga Rd. Replacement design work is currently being done for this bridge and bid letting for the project will be later this year.

