BBB releases tips to keep 4th of July from blowing up the bank account

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Better Business Bureau has given Kansans a few tips on how to keep the Fourth of July holiday from blowing up their bank accounts.

The Better Business Bureau says that with the celebration of the Fourth of July set to light up Kansas skies, consumers should learn how to best navigate fireworks sales and where to use them. It has reminded Kansans to consider best practices when they buy and use fireworks over the holiday weekend.

The BBB has warned customers to know the state law and city ordinances. While Kansas allows fireworks to be sold from June 27 to July 5, Nebraska allows fireworks to be sold between June 24 and July 5. Local jurisdictions also tend to be more restrictive so residents should check their city ordinances.

Kansans have also been told to be aware of weather conditions as they may have an adverse effect on purchased fireworks. Pyrotechnics in high winds and dry conditions could cause fire and lead to property damage.

As for the sale of fireworks, the Bureau said consumers should find a trustworthy seller as seasonal sales mark temporary locations and roadside stands. A trustworthy seller should be familiar with the product and offer proof of purchase. Customers should also use secure and traceable payment methods.

Lastly, the Bureau has warned residents to use fireworks responsibly. Only use them as intended and never indoors. On average, 250 people go to the ER every day with firework-related injuries in July.

