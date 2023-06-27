Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is back on Airbnb, and you can win a free stay

Two winners will get an overnight stay at the real-life Barbie Malibu DreamHouse on July 21 and...
Two winners will get an overnight stay at the real-life Barbie Malibu DreamHouse on July 21 and 22. Each winner can bring a friend.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALIBU, Calif. (CNN) – Barbie fans have a chance to stay at a life-size Barbie Malibu DreamHouse for free to mark the release of the new Barbie movie.

Warner Brothers and Airbnb teamed up for the promotion.

Ken is taking over the house, spelling his name with floaties in the pool and putting some of his own touches on the place.

Two winners will get an overnight stay on July 21 and 22. Each winner can bring a friend.

This is the same Barbie DreamHouse that Airbnb listed in 2019 for $60 a night in honor of Barbie’s 60th anniversary.

The mansion has since had a makeover.

Starting July 17, you can go to airbnb.com/kendreamhouse to take your chance at one of the bookings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teenage girl pronounced dead after pickup rolls in Southwest Kansas field
FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes causes rollover crash leaving one in hospital
Thatcher
A missing nonverbal man with Down syndrome found safe
Shooting scene
TPD identifies man arrested in triple shooting
FILE
Traffic clears on Tuttle Creek Blvd. following rollover crash

Latest News

Breeders gave the Jacobs a black German Shepherd puppy for free, along with 50 pounds of dog...
Veteran scammed out of $800 for service dog gifted German Shepherd puppy
Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid
FILE - Ralph Yarl looks at a badge that he received after walking at a brain injury awareness...
Kansas City teenager Ralph Yarl recounts being shot after he rang the wrong doorbell
Kevyn Gero is dubbed the new Eudora City Manager.
Eudora taps new City Manager following nationwide search
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FBI and Homeland Security ignored ‘massive amount’ of intelligence before Jan. 6, Senate report says