Attempt to outrun officials short lived when man found with drugs in NE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An attempt to run from officials after a traffic stop was short-lived when a man was found in Northeast Topeka, as well as alcohol and drugs.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 4 p.m. on Monday, June 26, officials on patrol in the area of NE Fairchild and NE Madison St. saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation and pulled the driver over.

TPD said after the vehicle came to a stop, the driver - later identified as Shaun L. Bell, 33, of Topeka - attempted to run away. However, he was found a short time later as well as an open container of alcohol and drugs.

Bell was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Possession of opiates

Failure to wear a seatbelt

Transporting an open container of liquor

Interference with law enforcement

Battery on law enforcement

Trafficking contraband in a correctional or care facility

As of Tuesday, Bell remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.