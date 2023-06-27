Air Force Commemorates 100 years of air-to-air refueling

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 100 years ago today the U.S. Air Force took a momentous step forward toward advancing flight operations.

On June 7th, 1923, four Airmen stationed at Rockwell Field, San Diego successfully completed the first ever aerial refueling. Since then, air-to-air refueling has become essential to the Air Forces operations, allowing for more speed, versatility, and range.

A century later they continue to celebrate the innovation with flyovers around the nation.

“I’m so excited. I’ve been a part of the one idea for about six years now,” said Senior Airmen Meagan Gardner. “So this is huge. It’s so great to see just how just how, like, proud we are to do air fueling and showing our support for all military.”

The Kansas mission was flown by the 931st Air Refueling Wing out of McConnell and the 190th Air Refueling Wing at Forbes Field. Tony DeJesus, former navigator for the 190th Air Refueling Wing, explained the type of planes they were flying.

“Well, you got the KC 46 And they got the KC 135. They’re big both big aircraft and they hold almost 30 or 30,000 gallons of fuel,” said DeJesus. “The KC 135 has been around since 1955. They plan on flying well past 2040.”

Former Airmen expressed pride and a sense of duty while recalling their days in the skies.

“It was a sense of protecting the nation with the KC 135,” said DeJesus. “It was originally designed to refuel the B 52 Bomber, protect the nation”

“Awesome feeling you get,” said Mark Sweeney, former boom operator for the 190th Air Refueling Wing. “Multimillion dollar airplane that you’re responsible for not coming into contact with and you’re extending the boom into the receptacle to offload some fuel going all over the world and all parts of different wars and all kinds of things”

The two refuelers followed a path of famous landmarks across Kansas, hitting Lawrence, Topeka, Manhattan, Salina, and finishing in Wichita.

