$6.46 million sent to help strengthen Kansas food supply systems

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new program has awarded $6.46 million to Kansas farmers to help strengthen local and regional food supply systems.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Monday, June 26, that it has been awarded $6.46 million as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Resilient Food System Infrastructure Program.

The KDA noted that the RFSI is meant to build resilience across the central part of the supply chain as well as strengthen local and regional food systems as it creates new revenue streams for producers. Money will aid expansions for aggregation, processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, wholesaling and distribution of locally produced food.

The Department indicated the money will aid producers of specialty crops, dairy, grains, aquaculture and other food products like meat and poultry. The program is meant to provide support similar to other programs it provides for meat and poultry processing, however, this program is focused on sectors other than meat and poultry.

The KDA said it will work alongside the USDA to ensure competitive sub-award infrastructure grants are given to Kansas food and farm businesses as well as other eligible entities.

