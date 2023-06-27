$43 million set to create 4,200 new open childcare slots in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $43 million has been dolled out to create 4,200 new and open childcare slots in Kansas through a new grant program.

On Tuesday, June 27, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund awarded 52 organizations funds to create new, sustainable and high-quality licensed childcare slots. She said the move would also accelerate capacity-building to support families, businesses and economic development.

According to Gov. Kelly, the grants are part of the Child Care Capacity Accelerator program which was meant to advance the development of these childcare slots. The program will provide a total of $43,593,294 in grants to create 4,211 new slots.

“We must also harness the economic potential of these investments by ensuring that families and communities have the support needed to fully participate in our growing economy,” Kelly said. “By providing this critical funding, communities across the state are receiving the much-needed support to open or expand child care facilities that will increase access to care for families and support the healthy development of our youngest Kansans.”

Kelly said the program combines funds from four sources: $20 million in SPARK funds, $20 million in federal Child Care Development Block Grant funds, $1 million from the Preschool Development Birth - 5 program and a gift of $2.5 million from the Patterson Family Foundation.

The Governor noted that this is a big step in childcare and early learning to support economic development, create new jobs with better pay and support workforce participation. Unique to the program, SPARK funds will support new construction and facility improvements. She also said the gift from the Patterson Family Foundation will allow the addition of construction to further expand capacity.

“Kansas has wide-ranging challenges related to child care availability, that differ depending on where you live. We are excited to distribute resources to a diverse set of grantees to help accelerate access to child care” said Melissa Rooker, Executive Director of the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund. “Having funding sources that allow for construction and major renovation is a game-changer. We look forward to helping guide these projects to completion and hope the success of these efforts provide Kansas families more options for safe, high-quality child care. This will benefit the workforce of today as we nurture and care for our children, who will become the workforce of tomorrow.”

Kelly indicated that the grants were awarded based on a competitive process with 105 applications that totaled more than $117 million. Grantees are required to put up at least 25% matching funds from other sources.

Grantees in Northeast Kansas include, but are not limited to:

The Learning Experience Blue Valley

Hilltop Child Development Center, Inc.

The Kids Place - Integrated Behavioral Technologies, Inc.

Hope Chapel Legends

Shawnee County Collaboration - the Greater Topeka Partnership

Little Learners Early Childhood Center - Early Childhood Consultants

Children’s Treehouse Learning Center

Doniphan Darlings, Inc.

Greater Manhattan Community Foundation

Bright Beginnings Child Care Center

Delightful Village & Delight Ahead

Community Children’s Center

Success by Six

USD 367 and Unite Way of Miami County

To find all awarded projects, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.