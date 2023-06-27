2 hospitalized after failure to yield leaves both seriously injured

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers are recovering in the hospital after failure to yield at a stop sign along a Kansas highway left both with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, June 26, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 77 and NW 150th St. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2018 Ford Transit Connect driven by Jackson A. Grimm, 20, of Wichita, had been headed west on 150th Rd. Meanwhile, a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Alan L. Steele, 58, of Marion, had been headed north on the Highway.

KHP noted that Grimm failed to yield at a stop sign and hit Steele’s van on the left side. Both vehicles crashed into the northwest ditch.

Officials said both Grimm and Steele were taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Steele was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash while the status of Grimm’s seatbelt usage is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes causes rollover crash leaving one in hospital
FILE
Teenage girl pronounced dead after pickup rolls in Southwest Kansas field
FILE
Traffic clears on Tuttle Creek Blvd. following rollover crash
Thatcher
A missing nonverbal man with Down syndrome found safe
A Topeka man is in police custody after deputies discover methamphetamine in his possession...
Topeka man booked on drug charges following traffic stop

Latest News

Crews respond to mattress fire near downtown Topeka
Kansas wheat field near Roxbury in McPherson County.
$6.46 million sent to help strengthen Kansas food supply systems
Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a mattress blaze early Tuesday at 518 S.W. 7th.
Crews respond to mattress fire near downtown Topeka
FILE
Motorcycle driver seriously injured after thrown from bike in Central Kan.