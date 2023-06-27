2 hospitalized after failure to yield leaves both seriously injured

BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two drivers are recovering in the hospital after failure to yield at a stop sign along a Kansas highway left both with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, June 26, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 77 and NW 150th St. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2018 Ford Transit Connect driven by Jackson A. Grimm, 20, of Wichita, had been headed west on 150th Rd. Meanwhile, a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Alan L. Steele, 58, of Marion, had been headed north on the Highway.

KHP noted that Grimm failed to yield at a stop sign and hit Steele’s van on the left side. Both vehicles crashed into the northwest ditch.

Officials said both Grimm and Steele were taken to Wesley Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Steele was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash while the status of Grimm’s seatbelt usage is unknown.

