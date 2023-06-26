Woman hospitalized after medical emergency causes her to fall off motorcycle

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STAFFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was hospitalized after a medical emergency caused her to fall off the back of a motorcycle in Central Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of NE 40th Ave about 12 miles north of Hudson with reports of a single-vehicle incident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Dennis B. Barr, 56, of Great Bend, had been headed south on the roadway.

KHP noted that Barr’s passenger, Sherri R. Landes, 53, of Hutchinson, suffered a medical emergency and fell off the bike.

Officials said Landes was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Great Bend with suspected serious injuries. She was not wearing a helmet but she was wearing eye protection at the time of the incident.

