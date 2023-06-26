Victim threatened at knife-point as officials continue to search for suspect

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina continue to search for a suspect after a previous crime was reported in which a man threatened the victim with a knife.

The Salina Police Department says it has been made aware that on Tuesday, June 20, a resident was threatened by an unknown suspect at knife-point as they attempted to enter their vehicle.

While the incident previously happened, SPD said a report was taken about two days later and it continues to investigate. Officials continue to comb through surveillance video as no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to SPD at 785-826-7210.

