Vehicle stolen over weekend found, suspect, items remain on the loose

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - While the vehicle in a weekend theft has been found, the suspect and stolen items remain on the loose in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, officials were called to the 900 block of Laramie St. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 54-year-old man reported his green 2000 Toyota Avalon had been stolen which had also contained clothes, duffle bags and golf clubs.

RCPD said the crime cost the man about $6,825.

Officials noted that the vehicle was later found abandoned by the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office, however, the additional items had been stolen from inside.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

