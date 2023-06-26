TPD arrest man following the report of an alleged aggravated assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for an alleged aggravated assault involving a weapon.

On June 25, at approximately 7:05 pm, the Topeka Police Department responded to the 300 block of SE Lime on a report of an aggravated assault.

During the investigation, Ethan Soudek, 26, was identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, Soudek was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Aggravated Assault; Use of a deadly weapon

Unlawful discharge of a firearm in the city limits

