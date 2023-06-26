TPD arrest man following the report of an alleged aggravated assault

On June 25, Ethan Soudek, 26, was taken into custody by the Topeka Police Department following...
On June 25, Ethan Soudek, 26, was taken into custody by the Topeka Police Department following an alleged report of aggravated assault.(MGN)
By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for an alleged aggravated assault involving a weapon.

On June 25, at approximately 7:05 pm, the Topeka Police Department responded to the 300 block of SE Lime on a report of an aggravated assault.

During the investigation, Ethan Soudek, 26, was identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, Soudek was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

  • Aggravated Assault; Use of a deadly weapon
  • Unlawful discharge of a firearm in the city limits

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to TPD officials, Allison Brese, 28, of Topeka, was transported to the Shawnee County...
Topeka woman arrested after burglary of residence in NE Topeka
Jackson County Sheriff's Office says fake call reported in Holton Kan. temporarily shut down...
Swatting call in Holton temporarily shuts down road
Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officials announced El Dorado Correctional Facility...
Inmate found deceased in cell at El Dorado Correctional Facility
FILE
Failed attempt to change lanes causes rollover crash leaving one in hospital
FILE
Teenage girl pronounced dead after pickup rolls in Southwest Kansas field

Latest News

Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL
Dole Institute brings in Kansas artist for special anniversary
TFD responds to an elevator fire at the Docking State Office Building
Rep. Jake LaTurner answers questions on WIBW-TV's Eye on NE Kansas.
Spending, censures and passports: An update from Rep. Jake LaTurner