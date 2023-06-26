Topeka Santa Fe Band holds first summer concert of the year at Gage Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Santa Fe Band is the longest continuously performing railroad band in the nation.

The group has 45 members who are current and former railroad employees and their family members.

The band held its first outdoor concert of the summer on Sunday at the Gage Park Amphitheater.

“We love to come and hear the band. It’s kind of a tradition in our family, it’s just a summertime fun activity to do,” said concert attendee Dawn Tompkins.

Tompkins said her family loves to come to the park and enjoy the different genres of music performed by the railroad band.

“They range from the 40′s, the 50′s, the 60′s. They always encourage kids to dance and clap and be a part of the whole venue.”

She also said the decorated history of the Topeka Santa Fe Band and Gage Park is a source of pride for the whole community.

“I love that it is just something that brings all of history here in Topeka, and I happen to be a school teacher here and we always do the history of Gage Park in Topeka. So this is kind of one my favorite things to talk about in the classroom.”

John Spain is the secretary and treasurer of the band.

He said his father worked for the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway, which inspired him to join in 1983 to continue the legacy of the band.

“We continue that tradition of making music in the name of the band,” Spain said.

Beverly Bernardi Post has been the featured twirler for the Topeka Santa Fe Band for 53 years.

She noted the lasting impact the band has had on the area.

“Community tradition. Many people in that band have been in it for 30, 40 years.”

The Topeka Santa Fe Band started as an amateur organization of musicians associated with the railway company back in 1911. Though the band didn’t become official until 1924.

