Topeka man faces drug charges following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in police custody after deputies discover methamphetamine in his possession following a traffic stop.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office shared on its Twitter page the arrest of a 47-year-old man after deputies conducted a traffic stop near NW Grant St. and NW Central Ave. on Saturday, June 24.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy pulled over a 1977 Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle in the area for having no taillights and no license plate, but upon further investigation, illegal narcotics were found.

The motorist identified as Raymond E. Weems, 47, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections on possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, no vehicle liability insurance when required, and vehicle registration violations.

This incident remains under investigation.

All involved are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

