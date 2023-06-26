Topeka High alum Tylan Alejos comes back home to play for Washburn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High alum turned Kansas Jayhawk Tylan Alejos has decided it’s time to come back home and play for his city.

The former Trojan redshirted for his freshman season in Lawrence, and had an impressive performance at the 2023 Spring Showcase. He’s since announced he’s transferring to Washburn University.

”I had a very good spring at KU, I would say myself. I just thought that the best opportunity for me going forward would be somewhere I can play more and get more on the field experience. And I thought Washburn would be the best place for that,” said Alejos.

The Topeka High product is now the newest addition to the Ichabods’ backfield, and he’s excited to continue the tradition of success the program carries.

“You don’t wanna go to a losing school. And then it’s just home, so it makes it even better. More of an opportunity to put on like, for the city,” he said.

Head coach Craig Schurig’s logic was pretty easy to agree with.

“He just told me like, you’re home, there’s everything you want here,” Alejos said.

And Alejos is no stranger to the Ichabods. He’s spent plenty of time playing with a lot of them already.

“In the summer before I’d workout with the guys. So I know some of the guys on the team. And I’d go to 7 on 7′s with them and play a lot,” he said.

In his senior season with the Trojans, he had over 1,600 all-purpose yards, and found the endzone 18 times. His showing earned him First Team All-Centennial League honors in 2021.

Stats aside, Alejos said it’s his energy that has the greatest impact on his teammates.

“I affect more of my teammates like, if they see me trying my hardest, it’s gonna make them just, elevate the room.”

He’s ready to make an immediate impact in his home city with the ‘Bods.

“Just win. Just win. That’s the main focus, to win games,” he said.

Alejos and the rest of the Ichabods will start up the 2023 campaign on August 31st on the road at Pitt State.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.