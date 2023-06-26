TFD responds to an elevator fire at the Docking State Office Building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Monday afternoon, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to an elevator fire at the Docking State Office Building.
Just before 3:00 p.m., the TPD arrived and found smoke coming from the fourth floor at 915 SW Harrison St.
They were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
No injuries were sustained, and all construction staff safely exited the area.
The Office of the Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident. Their summary is displayed below:
- The fire’s cause is believed to be accidental and associated with the building’s demolition.
- No injuries were reported from the incident.
- There is no estimated dollar loss associated with the fire.
- The TFD’s response included four engine companies, two aerial companies, one truck company, two battalion chiefs, and three division chiefs.
- The Topeka Police Department, American Medical Response, and City of Topeka Utilities Department also responded.
