TFD responds to an elevator fire at the Docking State Office Building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Monday afternoon, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to an elevator fire at the Docking State Office Building.

Just before 3:00 p.m., the TPD arrived and found smoke coming from the fourth floor at 915 SW Harrison St.

They were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

No injuries were sustained, and all construction staff safely exited the area.

The Office of the Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident. Their summary is displayed below:

